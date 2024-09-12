First Fridays Under Scrutiny: Manassas Considers Event Management Changes

The Manassas City Council is re-evaluating the popular First Fridays event, a staple in the city’s historic downtown, following feedback from residents, businesses, and local authorities regarding public safety and overall event management.

At the heart of the review is the need to balance the community appeal of First Fridays with growing concerns about safety, traffic congestion, and parking. The council is considering changes to ensure the event remains a vibrant part of city life while addressing logistical challenges.

Balancing Growth and Safety

First Fridays, held from February through December, have grown into a marquee event for Manassas, attracting large crowds for live music, vendors, and shopping. Streets in the historic downtown area are closed, transforming the neighborhood into a pedestrian-friendly space. While the event bolsters the local economy, it has also sparked debate about its management and impact on the community.

Interim City Manager Douglass Keen acknowledged the economic benefits but stressed that the city’s infrastructure must adapt to the event’s growing popularity. “We all agree that events like First Fridays are great for the city, but we need to manage them in a way that works for everyone,” Keen said.

Some local businesses have expressed concerns about crowd control, parking shortages, and inconsistent guidelines for vendors, while residents have raised complaints about noise levels and difficulties accessing their homes during street closures.

One unique feature of the event, Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas (DORA), allows visitors to openly carry alcohol in specific zones. The policy was enabled by legislation carried by Senator Jeremy McPike, adding an extra layer of appeal to the event but also bringing additional safety and management challenges.

Council’s Response and Proposed Solutions

Public safety emerged as a central topic during the council’s discussions. An increase in minor incidents during recent events has prompted the council to prioritize security, with city staff collaborating with the Manassas Police Department and Historic Manassas, Inc., the event’s organizer, to address concerns.

“We are in the process of reviewing how we manage First Fridays with input from all stakeholders—businesses, police, and residents,” Keen said. “It’s clear that changes are needed to ensure these events are safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

Proposed changes include improving communication with businesses and residents before each event, increasing police presence, and implementing new traffic management measures to ease congestion and improve parking.

Councilman Smith emphasized the importance of balancing differing community expectations for the event. “There are two distinct views on what First Fridays should be,” he said. “Some see it as a family-friendly event that needs structure, while others want a more free-flowing atmosphere. We’re working to find a middle ground that prioritizes safety without losing the event’s charm.”

Parking is also a major issue under review. At the upcoming town hall on September 16, parking concerns will take center stage, with city leaders encouraging residents to voice their opinions and offer suggestions for improvement.

Councilwoman Pamela Sebesky reiterated the council’s commitment to ensuring First Fridays continue to thrive while reflecting the needs of the community. “We want First Fridays to remain a vibrant, enjoyable event,” Sebesky said. “But we also want to make sure it aligns with the safety and well-being of our residents.”

The next First Fridays event is scheduled for October 4, 2024.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly quoted a resident who spoke at the city council meeting.