Police Blotter: Fatal Crash Investigation, Assaults in Area

Prince William County police have charged a driver in the fatal crash that killed a 78-year-old pedestrian in Woodbridge. Separately, Stafford County deputies arrested a driver on DUI charges after she allegedly failed to maintain her lane.

Other incidents include the strong-arm robbery of a 12-year-old boy’s e-bike in Woodbridge and multiple public intoxication arrests in Stafford, including one involving a felon with a firearm.

This daily police blotter summarizes notable incidents reported by local agencies.

Prince William County Police

Fatal Crash on Old Bridge Road

On July 10 at 6:31 a.m., officers responded to the Occoquan Commuter Lot at 1325 Old Bridge Rd in Woodbridge (22192) for a crash involving a pedestrian. A 78-year-old man was crossing the Gordon Blvd entry/exit lanes when he was struck by a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The pedestrian was not in a designated crosswalk and later died from his injuries. The driver remained at the scene.

Investigators charged Arlen Yessenia VIVAS PEREZ, 42, of Woodbridge, with disregarding a stop sign on July 15. She was released on a summons. Court date pending. Witnesses are asked to contact police.

Strong-Arm Robbery in Woodbridge

On July 15 at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of Telegraph Rd in Woodbridge (22192). A 12-year-old boy on an e-bike was assaulted by three male juveniles who took his bike. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge on robbery charges. He was held at the Juvenile Detention Center. The search for the other two suspects continues.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

DUI Arrest on Deshields Court

On July 16 at 7:47 p.m., Deputy Lee responded to a drunk driver report on Deshields Court. The vehicle was failing to maintain its lane. The driver showed signs of impairment and declined field sobriety tests and breath samples. She later admitted to drinking alcohol, and beverages were found in the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Carolina Alfaro Reyes, 38, of Woodbridge. She was charged with driving under the influence, refusal to test, failure to wear a seatbelt, and a traffic lane violation. Alfaro Reyes was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Warrant Service and Drug Arrest on Falmouth Drive

On July 16 at 10:04 p.m., Deputy Charoenthep responded to Falmouth Drive for a wanted individual. Robert Kiger, 40, of Fredericksburg, was arrested on Spotsylvania County warrants. He made threatening statements and narcotics were found during a search.

Kiger was charged with possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance and obstruction of justice. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Public Intoxication Arrests

On July 15 at 8:15 a.m., deputies arrested Douglas Boomer, 30, of Washington, D.C., on Abberly Drive. He was found impaired with a firearm and narcotics. As a convicted felon, he faces charges including public intoxication, weapon possession by a felon, sexual display, and concealing a weapon while intoxicated.

On July 15 at 7:32 p.m., Kadijah Hix, 53, of Stafford, was arrested for public intoxication on Providence Street.

On July 15 at 8:14 p.m., Gates Lund, 42, of Milford, and Matthew Young, 38, of Stafford, were arrested for public intoxication on Carter Street.

Fraud Report

On July 15 at 1:58 p.m., deputies responded to Dunbar Drive for unauthorized airline ticket transactions. The victim’s bank and the airline are investigating. No suspects identified.

Suspicious Person

On July 15 at 11:09 p.m., deputies responded to White Pine Circle after a suspect attempted to open a residence door. The individual left the scene. No further information was obtained.

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