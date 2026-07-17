Prince William County Outdoor Pools and Waterparks Closed Due to Code Red Air Quality Alert

Prince William County Parks & Recreation reported that due to the Code Red air quality alert, all county-operated outdoor pools and waterparks are closed today, though the sprayground at Catharpin Regional Park will remain open. Tonight’s Fridays at 5 Concert with Leroy Burks & The Voodoo Whiskey Band has been rescheduled to Friday, August 14.

Residents in Northern Virginia should continue monitoring local air quality conditions, as additional updates on closings and events will be shared as they become available.

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