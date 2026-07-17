Drivers Get 30-Day Warning at New Manassas Red Light Camera Spot

Manassas officials will begin a 30-day warning period today at the intersection of Liberia Avenue and Wellington Road as part of the city’s photo red light enforcement program.

Traffic safety studies showed enough violations and crashes at the spot to add cameras there. The warning period runs through Aug. 16, after which active enforcement starts and citations can be issued. A Manassas City Police officer reviews every potential violation before any ticket goes out.

Citations will be mailed to the registered vehicle owner as a $50 civil penalty that does not affect driving records. The program aims to boost compliance with traffic signals and cut crashes at busy intersections.

Other active photo red light locations in Manassas include Liberia Avenue at Centreville Road, Euclid Avenue, Signal Hill Road, Richmond Avenue and Mathis Avenue, plus Center Street and Grant Avenue.

This article is based on a City of Manassas press release.

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