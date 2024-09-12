Stafford School Board Chair Addresses Transportation Failures Amid Calls for Independent Investigation

Stafford County School Board Chair Maureen Siegmund, elected in 2021 to represent the Garrisonville District, spoke with Potomac Local News for the first time since the school division failed to provide transportation to more than 3,000 students at the start of the school year. The transportation issues, which affected about 10% of the student population, left parents struggling to find alternate ways to get their children to school for nearly two weeks.

Siegmund addressed the growing calls for an independent investigation into the transportation breakdown, stating, “We don’t know yet what that [investigation] will look like. The RFQs [Requests for Qualifications] are out, and once we get through that process, we’ll determine what that looks like.” When asked if any personnel changes had been made within the transportation department, Siegmund was unable to provide specifics but emphasized that discussions have been ongoing.

School Board members and the school division have been criticized for their lack of communication and transparency during the crisis. When asked whether personnel changes were necessary, Siegmund said, “We will see.”

The transportation crisis has left many parents frustrated, questioning the competence of the school division’s transportation department. “Thank them for hanging in there,” Siegmund said in response to a question about what she would say to voters who feel let down by the division’s transportation failures.

The interview followed a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new solar array project at North Stafford High School. Tensions rose when Stafford County Public Schools spokeswoman Sandra Osborn attempted to redirect the conversation to the solar project, stating that her office should answer questions about transportation. Despite Osborn’s attempts to stop the interview, Siegmund continued to answer questions regarding the transportation crisis.

Despite multiple requests for interviews with other school board members, Potomac Local News has not received responses regarding the ongoing transportation issues. The school board has also been criticized for not prominently placing the issue on the school board meeting agendas.

Several parents voiced their concerns over the ongoing transportation failures at the most recent school board meeting on September 10, 2024.

Michael Schultz, a parent, addressed the board, expressing frustration over the inconsistency of the transportation system. “We’re about in week five of the school year, and I can say that transportation has been consistently horrible and inconsistent in pretty much all aspects,” Schultz said. He described situations where students were left at school for extended periods, sharing, “There were kids that were still at the school two hours and 45 minutes after dismissal.” Schultz also noted the lack of improvement, noting that transportation issues were not included in the meeting agenda.

Another parent, Julius Jackson, voiced concerns about the length of bus rides, particularly for students in the Commonwealth Governor’s School (CGS) program. “For transportation, it has been an unmitigated disaster,” Jackson told the board. He highlighted that some CGS students are experiencing commutes ranging from two and a half to four hours. Jackson suggested potential solutions, such as hiring a logistics expert or exploring using charter buses to ease the burden.

Keith Fenders, a parent of two students in the district, raised concerns about the early bus pickup times. “My son has to get the bus at 5:40 in the morning now instead of 6:03,” Fenders said, calling the situation a “logistical failure.” He also requested the school board to provide more clarity on how they plan to resolve the issue. Fenders further noted that driver shortages and using activity buses to fill gaps have exacerbated the problem. “I was told today that we would need 20 or 25 bus drivers to accommodate the satellite schools and alternative schools,” he said.

For families with children in specialized programs like CGS, the long commute times impact academic performance and extracurricular participation. “He has two to three hours of homework every night, and he’s not even started his extracurricular activities yet,” Fenders said.