Anderson responded:

We need a complete overhaul of the current open borders approach, which has brought crime, drugs, and national security threats to Virginia’s 7th District. This is a big contrast in this race: my opponent supports the current open borders policies, and I oppose them. The list of actions we need to take is long: round up illegal border-crossers and deport them, with a particular focus on national security threats and criminals. Increase funding and support for Border Patrol — both in terms of agents and technology. Overhaul the gridlocked legal system. And our leaders need to make it clear that illegal immigration into the US will not be tolerated. Look at the fentanyl crisis in Virginia: 5 people overdose each day here. We have to recognize that the current policies have failed America, and we need change. Instead, my opponent wants to continue the failures of the past.

Vindman responded:

Our country deserves leaders who are committed to securing our border, and keeping our men and women in uniform and their families safe. In Congress that is exactly what I will do.

As a 25-year Army veteran and a former White House National Security Council advisor, I know how important it is to defend our sovereign territory. We must have a strong border, with the necessary investments in infrastructure, technology, and human capital to ensure that we know who and what is crossing our borders on land and at sea and stop illegal immigration and the trafficking of drugs like fentanyl in both domains. In Congress, I will be proud to support the bipartisan border security legislation that would invest over $20 Billion to strengthen our border and has been endorsed by the Border Patrol union. This proposal would hire thousands of additional border patrol agents, deploy state-of-the-art monitoring technology, and provide funding for border security infrastructure.

As a former Army JAG prosecutor, I worked all the time with law enforcement on military bases. There is a robust threat assessment and response mechanism at every military installation including the four installations within or on the borders of the 7th congressional district. Besides the sensitive military assets on these installations, there are thousands of servicemembers and families. Their security is a top priority. In addition to meeting with installation commanders and stakeholders on the installation, I would get a threat assessment brief from leaders in the Pentagon. If warranted, I would sponsor legislation to supplement security on our military installations. Our security must be sufficient to eliminate physical, cyber, and intelligence penetration or threats. In Congress, I will work across the aisle to ensure our military installations have the resources necessary to physically harden against threats both foreign and domestic, as well as the intelligence resources to stop these attacks before they happen.

In Congress, I will work with leaders from both parties and across the military and intelligence communities as well as state and local elected officials here in Virginia, to identify vulnerabilities and stop breaches or attacks before they happen. Recently Marine Corps Base Quantico had an attempted breach that was effectively stopped by base personnel – this attempted penetration was just another example of the need to provide our domestic military installations with the resources necessary to protect themselves.