Shining a New Light: North Stafford High Powers Up Virginia’s Largest School Solar Array

Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS) and Madison Energy Infrastructure (MEI) celebrated a major step toward sustainability today with the unveiling of Virginia’s largest school solar array, a 1.8-megawatt installation atop North Stafford High School that is set to provide 90% of the school’s electricity while saving an estimated $2.8 million in energy costs over the next 25 years.

On September 12, officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to unveil Virginia’s most extensive school solar array. “Today’s ribbon cutting marks an exciting step forward for our school and community. The installation of this rooftop solar array not only reduces our environmental footprint but also serves as a powerful educational tool for our students,” said Stafford County Public Schools Acting Superintendent Chris R. Fulmer. “Through this project, students are learning the real-world benefits of renewable energy and how it contributes to a sustainable future.”

Principal Dashan Turner said, “Our new rooftop solar array is a remarkable addition to our school, not just in reducing energy costs, but as a living example for our students of environmental responsibility.”

The array has 3,300 solar panels, slated to save the school system an estimated $2.8 million in electric bills over the next 25 years. The array will generate 54 million kilowatt hours of clean energy and offset 41,583 tons of CO2.

Elected officials in attendance, including Stafford County Supervisors Dr. Pamela Yeung and Monica Gary, Delegate Paul Milde (R), and Senators Tara Durant (R) and Jeremy McPike (D), were invited to tour the rooftop while the public looked on. MEI said it would provide stock photos of the array to interested parties.

Joshua Schimpf, Energy Management and Regulatory Compliance Coordinator at Stafford County Public Schools said the planning and application process for the panels began in 2020 as legislative changes allowed school districts to enter into power purchasing agreements. Schimpf, a North Stafford High graduate, explored solar panels to reduce overall operating costs. He said, “The project cost to the division will be zero dollars. It was installed under the parameters of a Power Purchase Agreement in which the investor/system owner recoups their costs through monthly energy payments from the school division. The energy cost is a reduced rate from the local host utility.”

Schimpf said no major roof reinforcement was needed, and the panels have a 30—to 35-year lifespan. As they age and energy capture decreases, the lower energy capture will be offset by financial adjustments with MEI.

MEI will be responsible for all maintenance and will provide 24-hour monitoring of the solar panels. Schimpf explained, “The solar array is remotely monitored 24/7 by MEI’s asset management team, a division of Sun Tribe Solar. Any deficiencies or performance modifications are the responsibility of the the host management team. Stafford Schools personnel will not be required to maintain or repair any parts of the system.”

“It’s an honor to partner with Stafford County Public Schools on this monumental project, with implications for school systems across Virginia as they look toward the future of clean energy,” said Rich Allevi, Vice President of Energy Solutions with MEI. “This project at North Stafford High School will pave the way for a greener outlook while serving as an inspirational model for other school districts across the state and nation.”

“This investment, not only supports a greener future but also ensures long-term financial savings for the entire community,” said Durant, who noted that by reducing the school’s dependence on traditional energy sources, which lowers overall operational costs, the savings benefits taxpayers by allowing the saved funds to be directed toward educational improvements.

“This rooftop solar array represents a significant milestone for our school division,” said Maureen Siegmund, Stafford School Board Chair. “We are proud to be a part of this energy and cost savings project while also providing our students with real-world educational opportunities to engage in this field at North Stafford High School.”

In addition to savings for the school system, this project will provide students with continuous learning opportunities. Students will engage with MEI’s Solar Empowered Schools curriculum, which integrates real-time data from the solar panels into energy and science lessons, providing invaluable insights into renewable energy and environmental stewardship. Students have already begun participation in MEI’s interactive learning opportunities, including solar-empowered school modules and VR educational tours of the rooftop array.

Installation of the solar array began in February 2024, and today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony officially marks the completion of the project.