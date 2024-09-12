12-Year-Old Student Arrested Following Violent Threat on TikTok

The Prince William County Police Department arrested a 12-year-old Unity Braxton Middle School student Wednesday after a tip was received about a threat of potential violence posted on TikTok toward the school.
Officers responded to the tip on Monday morning and the suspect was arrested Wednesday.
More from PWCPD:
School Threat Investigation – On Sept. 9 at 8:36 a.m., officers responded to investigate a threat made on social media towards Unity Braxton Middle School located at 10100 Lomond Dr. in Manassas (20109) received through a tip. The investigation revealed an individual, later identified as a student of Prince William County Schools, posted threats of potential violence towards the school on TikTok. Officers identified the accused and determined there was no credible threat to students, faculty or staff. Following the investigation, officers sought petitions against the accused, identified as a 12-year-old female student.
After consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in formal action and will be handled through the court process at a later date.
Arrested on Sept. 11: [Juvenile]
A 12-year-old female juvenile of Manassas
Charged with threats by electronic means
Court Date: Pending | Status: Charged/Petitions Obtained