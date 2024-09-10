Stafford County Treasurer’s Office Recognized for Achieving Accreditation

The Stafford County Treasurer’s Office recently earned accreditation from the Treasurers’ Association of Virginia (TAV) for meeting high standards in financial management. This recognition, part of a voluntary program, requires passing an independent audit, demonstrating ongoing professional development, and maintaining comprehensive policies.

Stafford County:

On June 24, 2024, the Stafford County Treasurer’s Office earned accreditation from the Treasurers’ Association of Virginia (TAV), demonstrating its commitment to excellence in public service. This recognition is part of the TAV voluntary Office Accreditation program, designed to ensure treasurer’s offices across Virginia uphold the highest standards of performance in treasury management. This year, 70 treasurer’s offices statewide received this prestigious accreditation.

While accreditation is not mandatory, it signifies Stafford County Treasurer’s Office meets statewide best practices and benchmarks in financial oversight. To achieve accreditation, the office must pass an independent audit with no material weaknesses and provide evidence of ongoing professional development. This includes the Treasurer completing an ethics course and meeting specific educational requirements for all staff members. Accredited offices must also maintain comprehensive policies covering personnel management, customer service, and delinquent collections.

“These offices exemplify our Association’s standards of excellence and integrity,” said Treasurers’ Association President Jody Acosta. “We are proud of the commitment and dedication shown by the 70 offices that received accreditation this year.”

Stafford County Treasurer Mike Sienkowski expressed his pride in the team’s accomplishment, stating: “I am incredibly proud of my team for earning this accreditation, especially in light of recent leadership changes and the challenges they’ve faced. Their dedication to Stafford County and passion for delivering exceptional service are truly inspiring.”