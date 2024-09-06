Stafford County Invites Citizens to Annual 9/11 Bell-Ringing

Stafford County will host its annual 9/11 ceremony at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony will be held at the George L. Gordon, Jr. Government Center in recognition and remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

This year marks 23 years since over 3,000 people died during attacks on the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Stafford has held an annual bell-ringing ceremony since 2002. This year’s speakers include Stafford Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello, Sheriff David Decatur, and Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Meg Bohmke. The county has made a video invitation inviting Stafford residents to the ceremony.

The Government Center is located at 1300 Courthouse Road.