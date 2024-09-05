New Finance and Administration Vice President Announced at UMW

Jacob Long has been appointed vice president for administration and finance and chief financial officer at the University of Mary Washington, starting October 25. He previously served as associate vice president for budget and financial planning at William & Mary and brings over 20 years of experience in higher education finance.

Press Release:

Jacob Long, an experienced leader in public university administration, finances and budgets, has been named the vice president for administration and finance and chief financial officer at the University of Mary Washington. With more than two decades of experience in state higher education, Long joins the University as a member of the cabinet leadership team. He will begin Oct. 25.

UMW President Troy Paino noted, “Jacob Long brings extensive experience in Virginia higher education and a proven track record of fiscal expertise, problem-solving skills and the ability to lead and collaborate with people across the institution. I look forward to working with him in the months and years to come.”

Long most recently served as associate vice president for budget and financial planning at William & Mary, advancing from positions as assistant vice president and budget director. In these roles, he developed long-range financial models, analyzed strategic initiatives, worked closely with state partners to advance William & Mary goals, and oversaw capital projects funding.

“The opportunity to come and work with a university community that is committed to providing a personal educational experience for its students makes Mary Washington a perfect next step,” said Long. “I enjoy working with others to come up with solutions, and the Mary Washington opportunity is a combination of the right time and right place.”