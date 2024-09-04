Events Around Prince William County in September

September is chalking up to be a busy month around Prince William County with several events and activities scheduled; the Board of County Supervisors is back this month, too, and their first meeting is Sept. 3.
Take a look at some highlighted events.
Sept. 6
- Fridays at 5: Karaoke Night!, 5 to 9 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Sept. 7
- Brentsville District End of Summer Dumpster & Paper Shred Event, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Haymarket)
- Beetlejuice Party, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Dumfries)
- Prince William Police Community Fair, Noon to 4 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Sept. 10
- Board of County Supervisors Work Session, 2 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Sept. 11
- 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, 9:30 a.m. (Woodbridge)
Sept. 13
- Recovery Rocks, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Sept. 14
- 3rd Annual Art in the Garden: Montclair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Dumfries)
- Arts Alive!, Noon to 5 p.m. (Manassas)
Sept. 15
- Kids for Kids Triathlon, 7 to 8 a.m. (Woodbridge)
Sept. 17
- Board of County Supervisors Meeting, 2 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Sept. 20
- Fridays at 5: Quantico Marine Band, 5 to 9 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Early voting begins!
Sept. 21
- Community Yard Sale at Pat White Center, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Manassas)
- Town of Quantico Cleanup – Dumpster Day Event, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Quantico)
- 4-H Young Entrepreneurs at Manassas Park Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Manassas Park)
- Seals on Wheels, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Haymarket)
Sept. 26
- “Saving Claire” Screening, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Sept. 28
- Woodbridge District Dumpster Day & Paper Shred Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Fall Family Fitness, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Woodbridge)
Sept. 29
- Zumba Dance Party, 3 to 4:30 p.m. (Dale City)