Events Around Prince William County in September

September is chalking up to be a busy month around Prince William County with several events and activities scheduled; the Board of County Supervisors is back this month, too, and their first meeting is Sept. 3.

Take a look at some highlighted events.

Sept. 6

Fridays at 5: Karaoke Night!, 5 to 9 p.m. (Woodbridge)

Sept. 7

Sept. 10

Board of County Supervisors Work Session, 2 p.m. (Woodbridge)

Sept. 11

Sept. 13

Recovery Rocks, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Woodbridge)

Sept. 14

Sept. 15

Kids for Kids Triathlon, 7 to 8 a.m. (Woodbridge)

Sept. 17

Board of County Supervisors Meeting, 2 p.m. (Woodbridge)

Sept. 20

Sept. 21

Sept. 26

Sept. 28

Sept. 29