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Events Around Prince William County in September

By Caitlyn Meisner

September is chalking up to be a busy month around Prince William County with several events and activities scheduled; the Board of County Supervisors is back this month, too, and their first meeting is Sept. 3.

Take a look at some highlighted events.

Sept. 6

Sept. 7

Sept. 10

Sept. 11

Sept. 13

Sept. 14

Sept. 15

Sept. 17

Sept. 20

Sept. 21

Sept. 26

Sept. 28

Sept. 29

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