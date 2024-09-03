Meet the Principal: Q+A with Gravely Elementary’s New Principal, Kisha Trammell

Welcome (or welcome back) to a new Potomac Local News series, “Meet the Principal.” With nearly two dozen new principals in Prince William County this school year, it’s important to get to know the folks in their new roles. Potomac Local has asked each principal the same questions in bold, and their respective answers will be found below.

Today, get to know Kisha Trammell, Ed.D., the new principal of Gravely Elementary in Haymarket. She’s taught kindergarten at Gravely, and has served as the assistant principal at the school for the last six years.

Why Prince William County, and why Gravely Elementary?

I am thrilled to serve as the principal of Gravely Elementary School. I have a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems, master’s degree in curriculum and instruction with a focus on technology, and a doctoral degree in professional studies in education. I am certified in teaching kindergarten through third grade and in educational leadership and administration.

How will you bring your experience to your new role as principal in PWCS?

In 2010, my family moved to Gainesville. I knew I wanted to teach in Prince William County Public Schools where I could make a positive impact on students’ lives by guiding them academically and supporting essential life skills. I’ve had the pleasure of teaching kindergarten at Gravely Elementary for five years (2013-2018) and served as the assistant principal at Gravely for the past six years (2018-2024).

Are there any initiatives you hope to implement in your first year?

My vision as principal is that all students will excel academically and have equal opportunities to learn. My goal is to build upon and continue the existing culture of excellence and achievement at Gravely Elementary. I am committed to empowering teachers and fostering student success, which is essential to building a thriving educational community. I will build a positive culture and climate, where students feel safe and enjoy coming to school. I aim to create a community that exudes positivity and inclusivity. I will continue to follow Admiral Gravely’s motto: SUCCESS = EDUCATION + MOTIVATION + PERSEVERANCE

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