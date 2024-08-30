Nokesville Man Dies in Bristow Road Crash

A 63-year-old Nokesville man died after his 2003 Lexus GX was struck head-on by a 2021 Toyota Tundra that crossed the center line on Bristow Rd. Near Windy Hill Dr., the investigation continues, with speed ruled out as a factor for the Toyota driver.

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On August 28 at 6:24PM, officers responded to the area of Bristow Rd. near Windy Hill Dr. in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2021 Toyota Tundra was traveling eastbound on Bristow Rd. when the vehicle crossed over the center line and into the westbound lane of travel striking a 2003 Lexus GX in a head-on collision. The impact of the crash caused the Lexus to spin off of the roadway and come to a rest in the ditch while the Tundra remained on the roadway. The driver and sole occupant of the Lexus was transported to an area hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the collision. The driver and sole occupant of the Tundra was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. Investigators determined that speed, was not a factor for the driver of the Tundra. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased driver of the 2003 Lexus GX was identified as Thomas Spencer STARK, 63, of Nokesville

The driver of the 2021 Toyota Tundra was identified as a 61-year-old man of Woodbridge