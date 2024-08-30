No Tornadoes, But Plenty of Trouble: Northern Virginia’s Dark and Stormy Night Explained

Yesterday, Thursday, August 29, 2024, Northern Virginia experienced a severe storm that brought extensive rain, hail, and damaging winds, affecting areas including Prince William, Stafford, Manassas, and Fredericksburg.

Chris Strong from the National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington office noted the unusual nature of the storm, highlighting that “one of the biggest things that was more uncommon about that event was just how little wind there was in the general atmosphere for these storms to move around.” This lack of atmospheric movement allowed the storms to “evolve and develop in place,” leading to prolonged periods of heavy rain and persistent lightning across several areas.

Despite the severity, the region did not experience any tornadic activity. Strong explained that tornadoes generally require wind shear—an increase in wind speed and a change in direction at different altitudes—which was absent during this event. This contributed to the storm’s stationary behavior, causing extended weather disturbances over the same locations.

The storms resembled tropical-like conditions often seen in places like Florida, not Virginia. “It was much more tropical both in the soupy tropical air that’s the fuel for these storms to get going and the stagnant air around,” said Strong.

According to storm reports on file with the National Weather Service, emergency services in Prince William County were stretched as they responded to multiple calls related to the storm. At 6:32 p.m., a 911 call center reported approximately half a dozen trees down in the Buckland Mills area near Haymarket, causing obstructions and damage.

Flooding also became a significant concern, with the ramp from Route 29 onto Interstate 66 in Gainesville closed due to high water levels at 7:32 p.m. Further disruptions were reported in Dumfries at 8:31 p.m., where flooding across Route 1 impeded traffic flow.

Quantico Marine Corps Base recorded several high winds, with a peak 49 mph gust recorded on a Potomac River buoy at 8:35 p.m., illustrating the storm’s power as it moved over the area. Additionally, by 9:12 p.m., police closed Aden Road in Prince William County due to flooding.

More flooding was reported at 9:15 p.m. on Piper Lane near the railroad crossing near Manassas Regional Airport. There were several power outages, as well, with nearly 5,000 NOVEC customers out in Stafford County and more than 400 in Prince William.

Looking ahead, the region is now at the peak of hurricane season. Strong advised that while the current forecast suggests tropical disturbances will likely remain south of the mid-Atlantic, residents should remain vigilant through early October.

As Northern Virginia moves toward fall, Strong anticipates “more roller coasters of temperature swings,” providing some relief from one of the hottest summers on record.