Uriah Kiser, Live on Scene in the Storm

Uriah Kiser, Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News, has updated a video from the scene of tonight’s storm, which has brought significant rain, lightning, and thunder to Prince William, Manassas, Stafford, and Fredericksburg.

Kiser has pulled over at a gas station and notes that traffic is moving slowly. Trucks, cars, and SUVs are all pulling over on the side of the road or driving slowly with flashers on. He said, “If you’re at home, stay there.”

Kiser also noted that over 4,000 homes in Stafford County and 400 homes in Prince William County are reportedly without power. As the storm impacts power lines, more outages may be reported.

The National Weather Service has listed a Flood Watch for Prince William, Stafford, and Spotsylvania Counties Thursday afternoon through evening. Heavy rain from thunderstorms may lead to flash flooding of small streams and creeks as well as urban areas.

Additionally, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the Washington Metropolitan area as well as portions of central Maryland until 11 PM this evening. Damaging winds are the primary threat.

Stafford County Sheriff has reported that the 3800 block of Richmond Highway near Telegraph Road is flooded, and trees are down on roadways throughout Hartwood, including Tacketts Mill Road, Spotted Tavern Road, and Hartwood Road. Trees are also down on Cropp Road and Stefaniga Road.

The storm can be tracked by the National Weather Service.