News Links: Local High Schools Rank High, Crisis Support Expands, and Community Events Fill the Calendar

Prince William County prepares a 25th-anniversary Sept. 11 remembrance, while Stafford schools earn national recognition, first responders organize a major stair climb, and regional institutions expand student support and community opportunities.

Prince William County Plans Sept. 11 25th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony

According to Prince William County, the community will mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with a remembrance ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Sean T. Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge.

The evening event will bring residents together for reflection and music while remembering those who were lost and hearing personal accounts from individuals whose lives were changed by the attacks. All are welcome to attend the gathering, which runs until 7:30 p.m.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue Hosts 5th Annual Tunnel to Towers Stair Climb

According to a Stafford County Fire and Rescue Facebook post, the 5th Annual Tunnel to Towers Stair Climb will take place Sunday, Sept. 13, at Fred Nats Stadium in Fredericksburg to honor first responders and those affected by the Sept. 11 attacks.

Participants can register or donate online, with this year’s event sponsored by GMC Sheehy of Fredericksburg, the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Charitable Foundation and Loudon Construction. The climb offers a community opportunity to remember and support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission.

Three Stafford High Schools Rank Among Virginia’s Best in New U.S. News Rankings

According to the latest U.S. News & World Report 2026-2027 Best High Schools rankings, Colonial Forge High School placed 72nd in Virginia and in the top 23% nationally, Mountain View High School ranked 75th in the state and also in the top 23% nationwide, and North Stafford High School finished 130th in Virginia and in the top 40% of schools across the country.

U.S. News evaluated nearly 18,000 public high schools using measures of college readiness, academic performance, graduation rates, curriculum breadth, and outcomes for underserved students. The results highlight the strong academic pathways available to students in Stafford County Public Schools, where learners can earn college credit, industry credentials, and career and technical experience.

University of Mary Washington Adds 24/7 Mental Health Crisis Support Line

According to the University of Mary Washington, the school is expanding student mental health resources through TimelyCare’s CrisisNow service, which offers 24/7 access to trained professionals via a direct phone line through the Talley Center for Counseling Services.

The new option allows students or staff to connect immediately with a clinician during a crisis without logging into an app, complementing existing TimelyCare benefits that include 12 virtual counseling sessions per year, TalkNow chat support and self-care tools. Students seeking help can call the Talley Center at 540-654-1053, option 1, while the university police department remains available around the clock for on-campus needs.

Sagres Construction Hosts America’s 250th Anniversary Celebration in Quantico

According to a Facebook announcement from Sagres Construction, the company is presenting a “Cheers to 250 Years” community event on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Raftelis Potomac River Park in Quantico to mark the nation’s semiquincentennial.

The free gathering will feature a live band, food trucks and a fireworks display, inviting residents to celebrate the period from 1776 to 2026 along the Potomac River. The event is open to the public as part of local observances of America’s 250th anniversary.

Leadership Fredericksburg Seeks Community Projects for Class of 2027

According to the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Fredericksburg is inviting nonprofits, small businesses, and other organizations across Planning District 16 to submit Community Action Project proposals for its Class of 2027 Fellows.

Selected projects should address a meaningful local need, provide learning opportunities for participants, and be completable in less than six months. Organizations in Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, Caroline, and the City of Fredericksburg are encouraged to apply by the October 2, 2026 deadline, after which teams of Fellows will collaborate with chosen partners and deliver recommendations to support ongoing success.

Virginia Lawmakers Question Utility Merger Review Clock

Virginia regulators could reject the pending NextEra-Dominion merger application, forcing the companies to refile and restart the state’s six-month review clock, The Center Square reported. Sen. Creigh Deeds raised the scenario during an Energy Commission of Virginia meeting examining whether the 1940 Utility Transfers Act gives the State Corporation Commission enough time and authority to review the roughly $67 billion deal.

Sen. Scott Surovell and others have questioned the adequacy of the existing statutory timeframe amid the transaction’s size, intervenors, and rising electricity demand from data centers. Dominion defended the commission’s capacity and highlighted proposed customer bill credits, while most public commenters expressed concerns about affordability and oversight.

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