Please join us for Jazz on the Green

Thursday, September 17, 2026 • 5:00–7:00 p.m.
On the grounds of Birmingham Green
8605 Centreville Road, Manassas, VA 20110
A networking and awards event celebrating 99 years of service to the community — complete with wine, hors d’oeuvres, cake, and live jazz.
Birmingham Green is a safety-net for vulnerable seniors and people with disabilities. For 99 years the nonprofit has served residents from five Northern Virginia jurisdictions — Prince William, Fairfax, Loudoun, Fauquier, and Alexandria — with care, community, and comprehensive 24-hour services. Today the organization supports approximately 300 individuals who could not otherwise access high-quality skilled nursing, rehabilitation, assisted living, memory care, and long-term care.
Join us as we honor our government partners, celebrate our community allies, and set a vision for the future as Birmingham Green approaches its centennial.
Program highlights include:
- Opening remarks by Prince William County Executive Chris Shorter
- Stories from leadership, residents, and staff
- Recognition of businesses and individuals who make senior care possible
- Awards presentation (honorees to be announced)
Tickets & Information
birminghamgreen.org/jazzonthegreen
Direct ticket purchase:
Buy tickets here
Interested in sponsoring? Contact Martina Green, Chief Advancement Officer, at [email protected].
Birmingham Green has been named a “Best Nursing Home” by Newsweek in both 2024 and 2025.