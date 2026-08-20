Please join us for Jazz on the Green

Thursday, September 17, 2026 • 5:00–7:00 p.m.

On the grounds of Birmingham Green

8605 Centreville Road, Manassas, VA 20110

A networking and awards event celebrating 99 years of service to the community — complete with wine, hors d’oeuvres, cake, and live jazz.

Birmingham Green is a safety-net for vulnerable seniors and people with disabilities. For 99 years the nonprofit has served residents from five Northern Virginia jurisdictions — Prince William, Fairfax, Loudoun, Fauquier, and Alexandria — with care, community, and comprehensive 24-hour services. Today the organization supports approximately 300 individuals who could not otherwise access high-quality skilled nursing, rehabilitation, assisted living, memory care, and long-term care.

Join us as we honor our government partners, celebrate our community allies, and set a vision for the future as Birmingham Green approaches its centennial.

Program highlights include:

Opening remarks by Prince William County Executive Chris Shorter

Stories from leadership, residents, and staff

Recognition of businesses and individuals who make senior care possible

Awards presentation (honorees to be announced)

Tickets & Information

birminghamgreen.org/jazzonthegreen

Direct ticket purchase:

Buy tickets here

Interested in sponsoring? Contact Martina Green, Chief Advancement Officer, at [email protected].

Birmingham Green has been named a “Best Nursing Home” by Newsweek in both 2024 and 2025.