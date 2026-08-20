STAFFORD + MANASSAS TRAFFIC CAMS: More Than 1,000 Speed Warnings Issued

Stafford County drivers received more than 1,000 warnings between Aug. 11 and 14 for exceeding school-zone speed limits by 10 mph or more near three schools, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The warnings went to motorists near Stafford Middle School, Colonial Forge High School, and Edward E. Drew Middle School. The cameras are part of a new automated speed enforcement program intended to encourage slower driving and reduce crashes around schools, not primarily to generate citations, according to the Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff David P. Decatur.

A 30-day grace period began Aug. 11. After it ends, drivers exceeding the posted limit by 10 mph or more can receive a civil citation of up to $100. No ticket is issued automatically. Every potential violation is reviewed, verified, and approved by a Sheriff’s Office deputy before it is mailed to the registered vehicle owner. The penalties are civil under Virginia law, carry no DMV demerit points, and are not reported as moving violations.

Advance warning signs are posted before each enforcement zone, as required by state law. The cameras operate only when school is in session and the school-zone beacons are flashing. Additional cameras have been installed at other Stafford school zones and will activate later, each with its own 30-day warning period.

Drivers who later receive a citation can pay, contest, or transfer liability online at staffordsheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office is also posting updates on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

In the City of Manassas, photo red-light enforcement at the intersection of Liberia Avenue and Wellington Road is moving forward after an extended warning period. Active enforcement and citations begin Aug. 20, according to the Manassas City Police Department. Each potential violation is reviewed by a Manassas City Police officer before a citation is mailed to the registered owner. The fine is a $50 civil penalty that does not affect driver’s license status.

The city’s program already operates at several other intersections: Liberia Avenue at Centreville Road, Euclid Avenue, Signal Hill Road, Richmond Avenue, and Mathis Avenue, plus Center Street at Grant Avenue. Officials say the cameras aim to improve safety by increasing compliance with traffic signals and reducing crashes at locations identified through traffic and engineering studies.

More information on Manassas red-light cameras is available at manassasva.gov/police_department/red_light_camera_program.php. Stafford residents can find school-zone camera details and citation guidance at staffordsheriff.com.

Both programs emphasize that the primary goal is changing driver behavior to protect students, pedestrians, and other motorists rather than issuing tickets. Officials in Stafford and Manassas continue to urge drivers to slow down in school zones and obey traffic signals.