Unhealthy Air Forecast for Northern Virginia

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for August 27. The alert indicates unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups in parts of Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and Suburban Maryland and recommends reducing pollution and energy use.

Press release:

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) has forecast a Code Orange air day for tomorrow, August 27 in part of the metropolitan Washington region, including DC and Northern Virginia as well as Suburban DC in Maryland (Prince George’s County and Lower Montgomery County). Code Orange levels mean the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Air quality levels can vary across the region. Residents can check current air quality conditions near them on COG’s website or the Clean Air Partners website. Conditions could also be favorable for another Code Orange forecast on Wednesday. Forecasts are updated around 4 P.M. each day on COG’s website.

On unhealthy air days, COG advises area residents to take the following actions:

Avoid lawn mowing or use an electric mower.

Use gas or electric grills instead of charcoal.

Fill your vehicles’ gas tank after sunset.

Take transit, carpool, or work from home.

Turn off lights and electronics when not in use and follow tips from your electric utility about how to use less electricity to cool your home.

COG, in partnership with the District Department of Energy & Environment and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, provides daily air quality forecasts for the Northern Virginia/District of Columbia region. Daily air quality forecasts for Suburban DC (Prince George’s County and Lower Montgomery County), Maryland Piedmont (Frederick County and Upper Montgomery County), and/or Southern Maryland (Charles and Calvert Counties) are provided by Maryland Department of the Environment.