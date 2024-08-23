Photo Story: Hundreds Gather Near Home of Missing Manassas Park Woman

Smoke from burning incense fills the air as the vigil for Mamta Kafle Bhatt begins in front of her home in Manassas Park. [Photo/Alan Gloss] A mourner places flowers at the base of the missing woman’s mailbox. [Photo/Alan Gloss] A view of the house where missing Manassas Park mom was last seen. [Photo/Alan Gloss] [Photo/Alan Gloss] Mourners come from all walks of life. [Photo/Alan Gloss] Mourners place flowers at a makeshift memorial. [Photo/Alan Gloss] A community member recites a Hindu prayer. [Photo/Alan Gloss] A vigil for missing woman Mamta Kafle Bhatt drew hundreds of mourners.[Photo/Alan Gloss] A community member says a Christian prayer. [Photo/Alan Gloss] More than 200 members of the community attended a vigil after police announced charges in the case of the missing mother. [Photo/Alan Gloss] A candle burns near a lone pair of women’s sandals on the front porch of missing woman Mamta Kafle Bhatt. [Photo/Alan Gloss]

On Thursday evening, more than 200 community members gathered at the Manassas Park home of a missing mother, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, who was last seen earlier this month. Her husband, Naresh Bhatt, was arrested and charged Thursday morning with felony concealing a body.

At a hearing on Friday morning in the Prince William Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Bhatt remains in custody without bond. According to court documents, “a substantial amount of digital and forensic evidence” was found inside Bhatt and Kafle Bhatt shared.

The Prince William Times was present at the hearing and said prosecutor Sarah Sami shared details of the house search on Thursday with Judge Katherine McCollum.

Sami said the police found evidence of “significant pooled blood and blood spatter” in the main bedroom. There was also an indication that a body had been dragged from the main bedroom into a bathroom. Police also removed the bathtub in the same bathroom and found blood underneath it and along the caulking.

Police also have surveillance footage of Bhatt buying a pack of three knives at a Chantilly Walmart on July 30. He was also seen via footage buying cleaning supplies at a Loudoun County Walmart on July 31. Sami said police have not yet located two of the knives.

Sami said police discovered Bhatt had sold his blue Tesla car since Kafle Bhatt went missing and spoke to two people about possibly selling their shared home. Police also found a packed suitcase in a bedroom and passports belonging to Bhatt and the couple’s daughter visible.

Here is Potomac Local’s previous coverage of the case:

UPDATE: Police Say Husband is Person of Interest in Manassas Park Missing Woman Case

Breaking News: Husband Arrested, Charged with Concealing a Dead Body in Mamta Kafle Bhatt Case

Why the Delay? Residents Question Police Response in Missing Manassas Park Woman Case

Manassas Park Woman Missing Since July: Police Ask for Help