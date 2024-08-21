Police, neighbors and community members gathered outside the home of Mamta Kalfe Bhatt, 28, on the evening of Aug. 21. She was reported missing on Aug. 5. [Photos/Alan Gloss]

9:38 p.m. — Manassas Park Police have determined the husband of Mamta Kafle Bhatt, Naresh Bhatt, is a person of interest. They also said he is no longer cooperating.

Police just wrapped up a press conference with details on tonight’s search of the home. More as we have it.

Original Post — On Wednesday evening, the Manassas Park Police Department gathered at the home of Mamta Kafle Bhatt, 28, to execute a warrant. According to neighbors, the police did not say if it was a search or arrest warrant.

Police began arriving at her home, which she shares with her husband, Naresh Bhatt, 37, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday and it was circled in yellow crime tape around 7 p.m., neighbors said. Manassas Park Police and Prince William County Police were present.

According to Alan Gloss, a reporter on the scene, the street, Heather Court, was shut down to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. There were at least 50 neighbors watching as police conducted the search on the home. Police have not said if they will address the media tonight, but it is a possibility.

Holly Wirth, a nurse and former co-worker and leader of groups of citizens looking for Kafle Bhatt, said it’s an active scene.

“Crime scene investigators are very actively going in and out of the house,” she said. “If you’re in the back, they seem to be all up in that tent back there. Yeah, I mean, we’re only seeing what’s coming to us because we’re in the front, but it does seem like there are pictures coming out of the house focusing on that backyard deck area.”

Kafle Bhatt disappeared in late July. Bhatt told police he last saw his wife on July 31 and she last reported to work at the UVA Prince William Medical Center in Manassas on July 27. She works as a nurse at the medical center.

Police have been searching for Kafle Bhatt since Aug. 5, when Bhatt first reported her missing. MPPD conducted a welfare check on Aug. 2 when they visited the residence, but Bhatt did not file a missing person report.

Kafle Bhatt missed her daughter’s first birthday on Tuesday, and at a birthday party hosted by close friends, the father asked pictures of their child’s face not be posted to social media.