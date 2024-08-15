Manassas Park Woman Missing Since July: Police Ask for Help

Manassas Park Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating Mamta Kafle Bhatta, a 28-year-old woman who was reported missing. Following a welfare check, officers initially visited Kafle’s residence on August 2, 2024. During this visit, her husband, who police identified as Mr. Bhatt, provided information but did not file a missing person report.

On August 5, Bhatt contacted the police again and reported Kafle Bhatta missing. The police began an investigation, but it was initially determined that her disappearance did not meet the Virginia State Police criteria for a missing person case. After further investigation and the absence of contact with family, friends, or on social media, police elevated the case to an Involuntary/Critical Missing Person status. Virginia State Police distributed her missing person flyer to law enforcement agencies across Virginia and the U.S.

Kafle was last seen on July 27 at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center. She spoke to a friend on July 28 and was last seen by her husband on July 31. Police would not provide information on why Kafle Bhatta was at the hospital, nor would they say if Bhatt is a suspect.

Mamta Kafle Bhatta is described as 28 years old, 5 feet tall, weighing 132 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The investigation continues, and detectives are following all leads. Anyone with information about Mamta Kafle Bhatta’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Manassas Park Police Department at 703-361-1136 or submit an anonymous tip to the Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330 or manassascrimesolvers.org.

Residents have organized search efforts to find the missing woman. Manassas Park police would not say if they assisted in the searches.