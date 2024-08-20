UVA Prince William Ranked Highly for Heart Attack Treatment

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center was ranked as a high-performing hospital — the highest possible rating — in heart attacks by the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals for 2024.

The rating is achieved by less than 25% of hospitals that are evaluated. UVA Prince William joins 895 other hospitals that received this rating; 924 hospitals received an average rating, while 762 hospitals received a below-average rating.

Survival rates, discharge rates directly to home, ability to recover at home, public transparency, number of patients, nurse staffing and ICU specialists are all of the factors considered when evaluating hospitals.

UVA Prince William scored “excellent” in giving patients time at home, which measures how successful the hospital is in enabling patients to live at home during their first 30 days of recovery. The hospital also scored “better than average” in discharging patients directly to home rather than sending them to a recovery facility.

“Receiving the High Performing Hospitals honor for heart attack care from U.S. News & World Report is a testament to our team’s commitment to excellence,” CEO Erik Shannon said. “In April, we opened a newly renovated, state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology lab — the first of its kind for UVA Health. This investment underscores our dedication to implementing best practices in cardiovascular care.”

The hospital is ranked in other categories and specialties and has mainly ranked “average” across the board.