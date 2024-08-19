UMW Prepares for Fall with Aug. 19 Test of Audible Alert System

The University of Mary Washington will conduct a test of its UMW Alert system on Monday, August 19 at 1 p.m., with sirens and test messages audible on and near the Fredericksburg campus.

This is a follow-up summer test that will focus solely on the area warning system and will not include other communication channels, like emails or text messages.

A comprehensive test, including all communication methods, is scheduled for October 17 during the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill. UMW Alerts, which also relays National Weather Service warnings, automatically enrolls students, faculty, and staff, with updates managed through the Emergency Alerts website.

University of Mary Washington:

The University of Mary Washington will test the area warning system of the UMW Alert system on Monday, Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. Anyone on or near the Fredericksburg campus may hear sirens and test messages at this time. This follow-up summer test is not scheduled to include additional communications channels such as email, text messages, desktop alerts, phone calls, social media posts or website updates. A complete fall test of the system is scheduled during the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill on Oct. 17 at 10:17 a.m. Students, faculty and staff are automatically enrolled in UMW Alerts with contact information registered with the University, including UMW email address and cell phone number. The University adds new community members weekly and resets the system with new students on the first day of classes for the fall semester. Campus community members can update their information at any time by visiting the Emergency Alerts website. UMW Alerts connects with the National Weather Service to share storm warnings and watches, so users also received these notices directly on registered devices. This subsequent summer test will further test the speakers and sirens which are one of the primary communication channels for severe weather alerts.

If you’re downtown or on campus and you hear the tests – let us know what you hear. Do you think they’re effective? Comment below!