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Prince William County Kicks Off 2024-25 School Year

By Caitlyn Meisner

Gainesville High School on the first day of school in the 2024-2025 school year. [Courtesy of Babur Lateef via X]
Happy first day of school, Prince William County Schools! PWCS has officially kicked off the first day of the 2024-2025 school year with well wishes from several around the county on social media.

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