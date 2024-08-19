Prince William County Kicks Off 2024-25 School Year

Happy first day of school, Prince William County Schools! PWCS has officially kicked off the first day of the 2024-2025 school year with well wishes from several around the county on social media.

As a new school year begins, everyone at Prince William Water wishes scholars in Prince William County Public Schools and beyond a successful and safe year ahead! May your days be filled with learning, growth, and plenty of hydration. @pwcsnews pic.twitter.com/275VrBAzSk — Prince William Water ? (@pwwaterofficial) August 19, 2024

??? It’s that time of year again – #BacktoSchool! Wishing all students, teachers and parents a great year ahead. From copies of deeds to name changes, we are ready for what the new school year brings. Visit our website at https://t.co/1yXA6RmQEm. ?? pic.twitter.com/DhTSyBKqhU — Jacqueline Smith, Clerk of Circuit Court (@PWCCircuitCourt) August 19, 2024

To all of our @PWCSNews students, teachers, staff and families, wishing you all a safe & thriving new school year! https://t.co/pmcZQOZxwN — Kenny A. Boddye (@KennyBoddye) August 19, 2024