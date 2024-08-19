Prince William County Kicks Off 2024-25 School Year

Happy first day of school, Prince William County Schools! PWCS has officially kicked off the first day of the 2024-2025 school year with well wishes from several around the county on social media.
We are so excited!!! Welcome, Yellow Jackets! ? Let’s make this year amazing! @PWCSNews @Lisamarie_Kane_ @OPJackets pic.twitter.com/cpHVgtwk5r
— OPHS (@OsbournParkHS) August 19, 2024
As a new school year begins, everyone at Prince William Water wishes scholars in Prince William County Public Schools and beyond a successful and safe year ahead! May your days be filled with learning, growth, and plenty of hydration. @pwcsnews pic.twitter.com/275VrBAzSk
— Prince William Water ? (@pwwaterofficial) August 19, 2024
??? It’s that time of year again – #BacktoSchool! Wishing all students, teachers and parents a great year ahead. From copies of deeds to name changes, we are ready for what the new school year brings. Visit our website at https://t.co/1yXA6RmQEm. ?? pic.twitter.com/DhTSyBKqhU
— Jacqueline Smith, Clerk of Circuit Court (@PWCCircuitCourt) August 19, 2024
To all of our @PWCSNews students, teachers, staff and families, wishing you all a safe & thriving new school year! https://t.co/pmcZQOZxwN
— Kenny A. Boddye (@KennyBoddye) August 19, 2024
1st Day!!!! #WeAreColgan ?@colganhs? pic.twitter.com/ShuoeLodva
— Colgan Athletics (@colganathletics) August 19, 2024
Welcome back! First day day is always filled with hope and optimism. Let’s make this year wonderful! pic.twitter.com/ydXAB698Ut
— Babur Lateef, MD (@LateefForVA) August 19, 2024