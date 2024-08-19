Most Stafford Students Now Have Bus Routes, But Issues Persist for Some

Acting Superintendent Chris Fulmer said 99% of Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS) students have now been assigned bus routes, but “despite our best efforts, there are students without confirmed routes.”

SCPS began the year with significant transportation issues, with almost 3,000 students who had no assigned bus route. Parents were notified the night before school began for Kindergarteners, Sixth and Ninth graders. The issues continued throughout the first week. According to Fulmer, the issues were due to a software issue with the new transportation app.

Parents are encouraged to keep refreshing the My Ride K-12 App regularly for updates to their routes.