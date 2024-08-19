Most Stafford Students Now Have Bus Routes, But Issues Persist for Some

Acting Superintendent Chris Fulmer said 99% of Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS) students have now been assigned bus routes, but “despite our best efforts, there are students without confirmed routes.”
SCPS began the year with significant transportation issues, with almost 3,000 students who had no assigned bus route. Parents were notified the night before school began for Kindergarteners, Sixth and Ninth graders. The issues continued throughout the first week. According to Fulmer, the issues were due to a software issue with the new transportation app.
Parents are encouraged to keep refreshing the My Ride K-12 App regularly for updates to their routes.
Dear Stafford Families,
I am writing to provide you with an update to our routing issues. Our teams worked diligently over the weekend and successfully routed nearly 99 percent of our students. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, there are students without confirmed routes. Our team will continue to improve our bus routes and ensure any remaining students without a route are placed as soon as possible.
I understand that many of you are feeling frustrated and upset by the ongoing transportation issues. We remain committed to resolving these issues and ensuring that your child has a safe and reliable route to school as soon as possible.
In the meantime, we ask that you continue to refresh the MyRide K-12 app regularly for the most current updates.
Again, I apologize that this issue has not been resolved for some of our families. Thank you for bearing with us during this time.
Sincerely,
Chris R. Fulmer
Acting Superintendent