Fredericksburg

VDOT Announces Weeklong Lane Closures and Bridge Maintenance Across Fredericksburg District

By Uriah Kiser

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has scheduled various lane closures and maintenance work on I-95 and Route 3 in the Fredericksburg District from August 18-24, 2024, affecting both northbound and southbound traffic. Additionally, the Falmouth Bridge on Route 1 will have alternating lane closures for load testing, with full traffic stops planned for certain nights as part of a future major rehabilitation project.

Press release:

I-95 Northbound

Exit 98 (Doswell) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Varying double lane closures for pothole repairs at mile markers 101-136.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Bridge inspection at mile markers 121-123 at Guinea Station Road. Mobile Lane Closures.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 130 (Route 3)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Bridge inspection at mile markers 128-129 at Harrison Road interstate overpass. Mobile lane closures.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for bridge maintenance at mile marker 137, at the Potomac Creek bridge. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Sunday – Monday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for pavement markings at mile markers 137-140. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 148 (Quantico)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for bridge maintenance at mile marker 145, at the Aquia Creek Bridge. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for bridge maintenance at mile marker 145, at the Aquia Creek Bridge. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for bridge maintenance at mile marker 137, at the Potomac Creek bridge. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 98 (Doswell)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Varying double lane closures for pothole repairs at mile markers 136-101.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Bridge inspection at mile markers 129-128 at Harrison Road interstate overpass. Mobile lane closures.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Bridge inspection at mile markers 123-121 at Guinea Station Road. Mobile Lane Closures.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 104 (Carmel Church)

Monday – Thursday, 6 p.m. – 7 a.m., Friday, 9 p.m. –7 a.m., Saturday, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. and Sunday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure for shoulder restoration work at mile markers 108-107.

City of Fredericksburg

Route 3 Westbound

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closure with flagging operation for pavement marking on Route 3 westbound between Woodlyn Drive and Gateway Boulevard.

City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County

Falmouth Bridge

Monday, August 19 – Thursday, August 29 (ending early Friday, Aug. 30), Route 1 northbound and southbound, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. nightly. Single lane closures on Route 1 over the Rappahannock River. Lane closures will alternate directions for load testing on the bridge. Full traffic stops for up to 15-minute intervals will occur between 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 and 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, and again between 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 and 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. A major rehabilitation project is currently in the design phase to improve the structure’s condition, scheduled to begin in Fiscal Year 2029.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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