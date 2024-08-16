VDOT Announces Weeklong Lane Closures and Bridge Maintenance Across Fredericksburg District

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has scheduled various lane closures and maintenance work on I-95 and Route 3 in the Fredericksburg District from August 18-24, 2024, affecting both northbound and southbound traffic. Additionally, the Falmouth Bridge on Route 1 will have alternating lane closures for load testing, with full traffic stops planned for certain nights as part of a future major rehabilitation project.

Press release:

I-95 Northbound

Exit 98 (Doswell) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Varying double lane closures for pothole repairs at mile markers 101-136.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Bridge inspection at mile markers 121-123 at Guinea Station Road. Mobile Lane Closures.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 130 (Route 3)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Bridge inspection at mile markers 128-129 at Harrison Road interstate overpass. Mobile lane closures.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for bridge maintenance at mile marker 137, at the Potomac Creek bridge. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Sunday – Monday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for pavement markings at mile markers 137-140. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 148 (Quantico)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for bridge maintenance at mile marker 145, at the Aquia Creek Bridge. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for bridge maintenance at mile marker 145, at the Aquia Creek Bridge. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for bridge maintenance at mile marker 137, at the Potomac Creek bridge. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 98 (Doswell)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Varying double lane closures for pothole repairs at mile markers 136-101.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Bridge inspection at mile markers 129-128 at Harrison Road interstate overpass. Mobile lane closures.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Bridge inspection at mile markers 123-121 at Guinea Station Road. Mobile Lane Closures.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 104 (Carmel Church)

Monday – Thursday, 6 p.m. – 7 a.m., Friday, 9 p.m. –7 a.m., Saturday, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. and Sunday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure for shoulder restoration work at mile markers 108-107.

City of Fredericksburg

Route 3 Westbound

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closure with flagging operation for pavement marking on Route 3 westbound between Woodlyn Drive and Gateway Boulevard.

City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County

Falmouth Bridge

Monday, August 19 – Thursday, August 29 (ending early Friday, Aug. 30), Route 1 northbound and southbound, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. nightly. Single lane closures on Route 1 over the Rappahannock River. Lane closures will alternate directions for load testing on the bridge. Full traffic stops for up to 15-minute intervals will occur between 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 and 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, and again between 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 and 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. A major rehabilitation project is currently in the design phase to improve the structure’s condition, scheduled to begin in Fiscal Year 2029.