Two Tractor Trailers Overturned in Stafford County within 24 Hours

Two incidents involving overturned tractor-trailers occurred in Stafford County within 24 hours.

The first incident took place on the ramp to southbound Interstate 95 at milepost 133, near the Rappahannock River. There is no information yet on any injuries. Virginia State Police have charged the tractor-trailer driver with reckless driving, according to Virginia State Police Sergeant Brent W. Coffey.

The second incident occurred at 4:09 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the circumstances of the crash. No injuries have been reported in this case.

Authorities are continuing to investigate both incidents.