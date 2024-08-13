Sumerduck Man Charged with Felony DUI After Head-On Collision on Warrenton Road

We first told you about this crash, which happened on Sunday night.
A 31-year-old Summerduck man, John Bruton III, faces multiple charges, including a felony, after a DUI-related head-on collision on Warrenton Road, resulting in severe injuries to himself and an adult passenger in the other vehicle. Bruton is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail pending his release from a hospital.
Press release:
A 31-year-old Summerduck man received numerous charges, including a felony, after causing a DUI related crash Sunday night.
On August 11th approximately 9:32 p.m. Deputy C.R. Newman responded to the intersection of Warrenton Road and Cardinal Forest Drive for a “really bad” auto accident. It was advised the crash was head on and the suspect vehicle was on fire. When Deputy Newman arrived, he located both vehicles disabled in the roadway with heavy damage.
Witnesses advised the driver of the Nissan Altima was swerving in and out of traffic while traveling Northbound on Warrenton Road at a high rate of speed. The reckless driving would continue as the driver drove through a red light and struck the Chevy Malibu, which was occupied by two adults and two children. The driver of the Nissan and an adult passenger in the Malibu sustained numerous injuries, including fractured bones, and had to be transported to a nearby hospital. Within the Nissan, Deputy Newman observed an empty mini-bottle of Tito’s vodka. The driver, identified as John Bruton III, admitted to consuming four of those bottles as he was driving.
Bruton was charged with maiming while driving intoxicated, aggressive driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to obey a traffic signal, and improper lane change. He will be held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail pending his release from the hospital.