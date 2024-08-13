Sumerduck Man Charged with Felony DUI After Head-On Collision on Warrenton Road

We first told you about this crash, which happened on Sunday night.

A 31-year-old Summerduck man, John Bruton III, faces multiple charges, including a felony, after a DUI-related head-on collision on Warrenton Road, resulting in severe injuries to himself and an adult passenger in the other vehicle. Bruton is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail pending his release from a hospital.

Press release: