Two Adults Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash on Route 17 in Stafford County

A serious head-on collision on Route 17 (Warrenton Road) in south Stafford County left two adults with significant injuries late Saturday night. The crash occurred at approximately 9:32 p.m. near the intersection of Warrenton Road and Cardinal Forest Drive and involved two vehicles.

According to initial reports, five people, including two children, were inside one of the vehicles. The two adults in the car suffered severe injuries and were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The two children were also taken to a hospital suffering “significant trauma.” The condition of the third person is unknown.

The accident took place near the Lidl grocery store, causing a temporary road closure as emergency services responded to the scene.

Local law enforcement continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. Police closed Warrenton Road at Cardinal Forest Drive to investigate the crash.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.