Two Kayakers Rescued from Rappahannock River

Stafford County Fire and Rescue and Fredericksburg Fire Department successfully rescued two kayakers from the Rappahannock River on Friday night, August 9, 2024. Despite strong currents and challenging conditions, both kayakers were safely brought to shore without injury. A Stafford County fire and rescue spokeswoman said the two were both adult women.

Press release:

Just before 9:30 p.m. [Friday, August 9, 2024,] Stafford County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched for a reported swift water rescue along the Rappahannock River in the area of the 300 block of Ingleside Drive. Crews first arrived approximately 5 minutes later, and made contact with the two kayakers in need of assistance. Crews, along with units from the Fredericksburg Fire Department, worked against strong currents to access the victims, each in a different location, which required different access points. All units were off the water before 10:45PM, with both kayakers safely on shore. Both denied injury. Thank you to our partners at the Fredericksburg Fire Department and Office of Stafford County Sheriff – David “DP” Decatur, Sheriff.