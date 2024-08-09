Update — The tornado watch is canceled.

Original post — The remnants of Tropical Storm Debby are currently moving through the region, bringing significant impacts in the form of heavy rain, high winds, and multiple tornado warnings issued overnight. As of the morning of August 9, 2024, the tornado watch has been extended until 2 p.m. for several counties and independent cities across Virginia.

The National Weather Service warns people in multiple counties, including Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier, and Stafford, as well as independent cities such as Alexandria, Fairfax, and Manassas, should be on alert.

A preliminary tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. The tornado was reported in Stafford County, near Heflin. The report indicates that several trees were downed along Hartwood Road near Park Farm Lane. The tornado was preliminarily confirmed by dual-pol radar analysis, with a follow-up ground survey expected in the coming days.

The weather forecast for the remainder of the day indicates that the remnant low of Debby is moving rapidly north, nearing Elkins, West Virginia, as of 3:30 a.m. The associated shield of heavy rain has been lifting across western portions of the forecast area, with more isolated bands to the east. Rain will eventually become concentrated along a trailing surface trough and cold front, which is expected to move east by tonight.

The flash flood threat remains a concern due to the tropical airmass and potential for training rain bands. However, the overall threat is expected to diminish as the heaviest rain lifts to the north. A Flood Watch remains in effect for much of the area until 8 p.m., with additional watches in place for specific larger rivers.

The tornado watch, initially set to expire at 7 a.m., has been extended due to the possibility of renewed severe weather activity in the eastern half of the region as forcing for convection increases throughout the day. Residents in the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant and follow any updates from the National Weather Service.