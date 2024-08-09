Fredericksburg City Continues to Follow Storm, Tornado Watch in Effect

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch in effect from 6:19 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9. The watch follows multiple reports of a tornado touching down in Caroline County yesterday evening.

The storm is predicted to bring significant rainfall to the area, with risks of flooding possible. The Rappahannock River last flooded downtown Fredericksburg on Jan. 10, 2024. It crested at 19.1 feet at 5:30pm, impacting Old Mill Park and encroaching trails along Fall Hill Avenue. Fredericksburg has already closed Old Mill Park in anticipation of Tropical Storm Debby.

Fredericksburg: Tropical Storm Debby’s main system is moving north into Virginia from North Carolina. The current forecast track is that the main part of the storm will remain to our west, generally travelling from south to north along the Interstate 81 corridor. That said, the Fredericksburg area will see significant rainfall, with rain bands that could be heavy at times beginning mid-afternoon today, Thursday, through the overnight hours, and decreasing sometime around mid-afternoon tomorrow. This system has also spawned thunderstorm and tornado activity, so please stay alert and continue to monitor conditions in case those develop.

Here are some updates from the City of Fredericksburg, along with some tips and updates as the storm moves through Virginia: