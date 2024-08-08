Stafford Shelter Hosts Sixth Annual Clear the Shelter Adoption Event

On Saturday, Aug. 10, the Stafford County Animal Shelter will host its sixth annual “Clear the Shelter” adoption event. This summer, the shelter has been overwhelmed by the number of pets surrendered by owners for many reasons, including increasing costs of pet care.

The shelter is legally required to take in all animals brought to them. Stafford County Sheriff’s Capt. Joseph Bice, who oversees the shelter, said, “We’re getting dogs at a rate of three to one compared to the rate of adoption.” He added, “We want to provide care and a place for them to stay, but the problem is space…In 2014, we took in around 330 dogs. Last year, we took in over a thousand, and this year we’re on track to take in 1,200 to 1,400.”

Adoption fees for Saturday’s event have been covered for the day by Ginger Walker and Give Back Team Real Estate. Walker helped start the “Clear the Shelter” program at the Stafford Animal Shelter, having sponsored animals for the past six years at the current location at 26 Frosty Lane, and an additional four years at the prior location. Winter said “my goal every year is for the shelter to be completely empty” after the event; after last year’s, there were still a few dogs and cats left at the shelter. Winter said almost everyone on the Give Back Team has adopted an animal from the shelter. The Give Back Team donates to a charity of the client’s choice after every closing, and has donated over $1 million to local charities.

The animal shelter will be open at 9 a.m. and will have several vendors who have each pledged a portion of their proceeds to the shelter. At the event, Lianafit Canine Training, offering mini training sessions for the first 10 adoptions. Whimsical Faces will provide face painting, and B101.5 is providing music.

The shelter’s event has been shared on their social media. In addition to visiting the event’s vendors and adopting animals, citizens can help by donating to the shelter or purchasing supplies from their Amazon and Chewy wishlists.