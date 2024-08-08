Stafford Fire Crews Battle House Blaze, Search for Water

Just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Stafford County fire crews responded to a structure fire in the rural area of Decatur Road in Widewater. Crews controlled the blaze despite water supply challenges. Two occupants inside the home made it out safely.

Press release:

Just after 11AM today, SCFR units were dispatched for a reported structure fire in the 00 block Decatur Road, near the intersection with Widewater Road, in the Widewater area. The first arriving apparatus marked on scene less than 5 minutes later with fire coming from the window of a one-story, single family residence. Crews worked to bring the incident under control in less than 20 minutes. Crews were challenged by the lack of hydrants in the area, and additional resources were needed to ensure an adequate water supply.

The two occupants of the home self-evacuated prior to the arrival of units. Initially, there were no reported injuries, however they were later transported to a local hospital for evaluation. There were no smoke alarms present at the time of the fire. The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.