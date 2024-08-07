Updated: Two Dead in Dumfries Shooting

Updated 10:50 a.m. Thursday, August 8 — From Prince William police:

Death Investigation – On August 7 at 9:56PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Cr in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a death. When officers arrived at the home, two individuals, a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were located inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. Both parties were known to one another and pronounced dead on scene. At this time, the incident appears isolated to the residence and there is no active threat to the community. The identities of the deceased will be released pending next-of-kin notification. More information will be released when available. Anyone who may have information that can aid in the investigation is asked to contact the police. The investigation continues.

Original post 11:58 p.m. — A shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Court in Dumfries, resulting in the deaths of two people in Williamstown. Police were called to the scene at 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities pronounced the victims dead.

Initial reports indicate the incident involved a man and a woman. Police have confirmed there is no threat to the public. Area residents should expect a continued police presence while the investigation is ongoing.

We’ll update this story as soon as we have new information.