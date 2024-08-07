Updated — Virignia Gov. Glenn Youngkin expressed his frustration at the White House after it did not provide him with a briefing on the arrests of two illegal immigrants charged with ramming the gate and trespassing on Quantico Marine Corps Base.

They haven’t briefed me at all, which is just stunning. What I know is what you know,” Youngkin told Potomac Local News during a tour of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office’s National Night Out event at Spotsylvania Towne Center on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

A federal judge released Hasan Y. Hamdan and Mohammad K. Dabous on bond on July 22. Both are due back in an Alexandria federal courtroom in September. They are just some of the illegal immigrants Potomac Local News has learned have entered Quanctio Marine Corps Base, a trend among military bases as more illegal immigrants appear to be testing the security of military installations across the U.S.

“I’m just shocked they could be released when they were illegally here and not turned over to the authorities to be dealt with,” said Youngkin.

The governor asked the White House for a briefing on the incident 76 days ago. Youngkin said the silence from the Biden administration is “consistent on what it’s demonstrated” when it comes to open border policies.

“[Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee] Kamala Harris needs to live with the fact that she was the border czar. They may try to deny it, but that was her job. She didn’t do anything to secure the border, and now we’re one border state,” said Youngkin.

Youngkin toured the community fair with Derrick Anderson, a Spotsylvania native who’s running to replace Abigail Spanberger (D) in Congress. Spanberger is not seeking reelection.

Republican State Senate Candidate Hung Cao was also there.

“We have to shut down the border immediately. I mean, that’s got to happen right now. We’re seeing illegal immigrants coming in day in and day out, causing havoc not only to the United States but here in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Anderson. “We have five people in Virginia dying from fentanyl overdoses a day in the Commonwealth. We’re seeing an impact in us.”

Republican Senate Candidate Hung Cao also attended the event. He’s running against incumbent Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine, who told WJLA-TV he’s not in favor of a mass deportation of illegals. “The notion of mass deportation or calling everybody invaders, no, that’s not something I support,” the senator told the TV station.

“First of all, I’m a legal immigrant to this country. And I’m telling you, don’t ask for the American dream if you’re not willing to obey the American laws and embrace the American culture,” said Cao. Shame on him for not defending this country like he’s supposed to and living up to his oath of office.”

Despite Democrats removing Biden from the presidential ballot and replacing him with his vice president, Younkgin said Trump may win Virginia, a state he’s never won and one in which he lost to Biden by 10 points in 2020.

“Virignia is still in play,” said Youngkin.