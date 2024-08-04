State Senator Reveals Two Additional Breaches at Quantico on Same Day as Gate-Ramming Incident

Virginia State Senator Tara Durant (R) revealed reports of two additional intrusions at Quantico Marine Corps Base following the arrests of two men from Jordan who were in the U.S. illegally. Potomac Local News broke the story and told you the men were arrested after allegedly posing as Amazon delivery drivers and ramming the front gate of the military installation on May 3, 2023.

Durant said the additional incursions occurred on May 3, the same day two Jordanian nationals in the U.S. illegally posed as Amazon delivery men. “I heard about it from somebody I know who works at Quantico, and he first alerted me to the first breach,” said Durant. “He has since alerted me that there have been two more breaches that occurred on the same day. I don’t think that’s come out yet.”

The two men from Jordan, Hasan Y. Hamdan and Mohammad K. Dabous, attended their first hearing on July 22 at the Alexandria courthouse. Both men, accompanied by an Arabic translator, were charged with Class B misdemeanors for allegedly trespassing on a military facility, charges which carry up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine. The judge supported conditions for release, and both men have been released, with their next hearings scheduled for September.

On May 22, Governor Glenn Youngkin penned a letter to President Joseph Biden requesting a full briefing about the incident. This request came 20 days after the breach and 12 days after Potomac Local broke the news of the attack. The governor has provided no new information following this request.

Durant mentioned her efforts to obtain more information about these breaches. “I connected him [Attorney General Jason Miyares], who was just so frustrated because there are a lot more attempts at breaches that are happening, and I don’t think that it’s out in the public sphere, and it should be.”

Potomac Local broke the story of the initial intrusion at Quantico, which followed days of pressing officials for information. Sources tell us one of the men is on the FBI terror watch list, something federal officials have not confirmed or denied. When asked about the terror watch list angle, Durant stated, “I’m hearing the same information, but I think we need to find out a lot more about these other attempted breaches. Are they testing to see where the weak points are and setting the stage for something that’s more nefarious?”

Quantico officials have not responded to a request to comment on this story.

Durant expressed support for Governor Youngkin’s request for answers: “I am grateful for it, and I encourage it. We need to get answers for it. I can’t confirm that I know any more about that type of information, but I certainly intend to keep pushing to find out more.”