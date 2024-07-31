Names of Suspects Revealed in Attempted Trespassing at MCB Quantico

Almost three months after two men in a box truck attempted to illegally access Marine Corps Base Quantico, the names of the two suspects have been obtained.

Hasan Y. Hamdan and Mohammad K. Dabous attended their first hearing July 22 at the Alexandria courthouse. Both men, accompanied by an Arabic translator, were charged with Class B misdemeanors for allegedly trespassing on a military facility on May 3, charges which carry up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine. The judge supported conditions for release, and both men have been released with their next hearings in September. They both requested a court-appointed attorney.