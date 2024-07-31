Names of Suspects Revealed in Attempted Trespassing at MCB Quantico

Almost three months after two men in a box truck attempted to illegally access Marine Corps Base Quantico, the names of the two suspects have been obtained.
Hasan Y. Hamdan and Mohammad K. Dabous attended their first hearing July 22 at the Alexandria courthouse. Both men, accompanied by an Arabic translator, were charged with Class B misdemeanors for allegedly trespassing on a military facility on May 3, charges which carry up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine. The judge supported conditions for release, and both men have been released with their next hearings in September. They both requested a court-appointed attorney.
“The Department of Justice, Department of Defense, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the FBI all circled wagons to guard even the identities of the two Jordanians against five written congressional inquiries, a sixth by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin seeking government briefings about the incident, and most recently a subpoena by the Republican-led House Homeland Security Committee of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas,” reports Todd Bensman with Center for Immigration Studies. Read more here.