Stafford Deputy Injured in High-Speed Chase Identified as Former Delegate Candidate

The Stafford County Sheriff’s officer injured in a high-speed chase on July 23 has been identified as Captain Lee Peters, who ran for the Virginia House of Delegates in 2023.

On July 23rd, a high-speed chase involving a wanted suspect began on Kings Highway and ended at Centreport Parkway. The pursuit intensified as the suspect fled onto I-95, exited onto Courthouse Road, and then re-entered I-95 before being stopped by Deputy McAlister’s PIT maneuver. Following the crash, all three suspects fled on foot. The driver, Nicholas Morales, was quickly apprehended by Deputy Vaughn and found to be intoxicated; the back passenger, Ajee Whitter, was captured by Deputy Gildea, and the front passenger, Raymond Whalen, was tracked and caught with the help of a K-9 and SWAT team. All suspects were charged with multiple offenses and are held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

According to information posted on Facebook by Ellie’s Elves, Peters was hit by a car during the pursuit and pinned between his vehicle and another car. Despite minimal external cuts, he suffered extensive bruising and nerve damage, requiring intensive rehabilitation. Lee was flown to Fairfax Hospital, where initial scans showed no broken bones, but he is now undergoing extensive physical and occupational therapy in Fredericksburg.

Peters sought to represent the 63rd District as a Republican candidate, focusing on public safety, crime, and community issues. Josh Cole (D) won the election.