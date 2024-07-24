3 Arrested After Chase on I-95 in Stafford County

Three men, including two wanted suspects, were apprehended following a high-speed chase that started and ended near Centreport Parkway, involving maneuvers by deputies and state police to stop and capture the suspects. The pursuit involved a series of events, including a vehicle being pushed off the road, deputies sustaining injuries, and foot chases leading to the capture and arrest of all suspects on various charges, highlighting effective coordination among law enforcement agencies.

Three men, two of which were wanted, were found and captured after a pursuit that started and ended in the area of Centreport Parkway.

On July 23rd at approximately 5:36 p.m. First Sergeant A.I. Assur was on Kings Highway when he observed a wanted suspect in a black Honda Civic. Unable to conduct a traffic stop at the time, First Sergeant Assur broadcasted the vehicle description to nearby deputies, as well as, the Virginia State Police. Moments later, the vehicle was spotted by deputies traveling Northbound on Richmond Highway in the area of Centreport Parkway. Deputy J.W. McAlister activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to conduct a high-risk stop; however, the driver fled at a high rate of speed onto Northbound I-95 while failing to maintain the lane of travel.

Additional deputies, with the assistance of Virginia State Police, pursued the vehicle as it traveled Northbound I-95, exited Westbound onto Courthouse Road, before getting onto Southbound I-95 back towards Centreport Parkway. When the suspect vehicle got off I-95 and began traveling Eastbound on Centrport Parkway, Deputy McAlister, who is P.I.T. certified, made intentional vehicle contact. This was successful and pushed the vehicle off the roadway, up an embankment, and ended the vehicle pursuit. As a result of the crash, one deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital out of abundance of caution. All three occupants within the suspect vehicle took off on foot.

The driver fled across the I-95 Northbound ramp and up an embankment. Deputy B.E. Vaughn quickly exited his vehicle and gave chase. The driver had difficulty running up the embankment and was easily apprehended by Deputy Vaughn. The driver had pinpoint pupils, slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet. Due to these signs of intoxication, Deputy D.S. Jett, a Drug Recognition Expert, conducted field sobriety tests. Furthermore, Deputy Jett, who is also a certified phlebotomist, collected the driver’s blood for testing. DUI charges are pending those results. During his fleeing attempt, the driver would discard a bottle containing suspected controlled substances.

The second occupant, identified as the back passenger, ran across Centreport Parkway towards the Northbound I-95 off ramp. While doing so, he passed directly in front of Deputy B.W. Gildea, who quickly exited his vehicle and gave chase. He was able to apprehend the suspect without further incident. The suspect was discovered to be wanted by the U.S. Marshals.

The third occupant, identified as the front passenger, ran into the nearby woods as Sergeant B.U. Demirci gave chase. While Sergeant Demirci lost sight of the suspect, he did locate the suspect’s shoes he left behind during his fleeing attempt. Deputy F.A. Martinez deployed his K-9 partner, Mija, and began tracking the suspect from the shoe’s location. Mija led deputies right to the suspect, who once again began fleeing on foot. Luckily, members of the SWAT team finished an operation just prior to the pursuit and assisted in establishing a perimeter. When the suspect fled from Mija, he ran directly towards the waiting deputies along the perimeter and was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, Nicholas Morales, 28, of Woodbridge, was charged with felony eluding, driving while revoked, felony hit and run, eluding police on foot, obstruction of justice, littering, possession of controlled substances, reckless driving, and failure to maintain his lane. He was wanted out of Prince William County for felony eluding, reckless driving, driving while revoked, and having an expired registration. He was served on those warrants and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The back passenger, Ajee Whitter, 30, of Arlington, was charged with felony failure to report a hit and run with injury, and eluding police on foot. He was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for an escape offense. He was served on those warrants and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The front passenger, Raymond Whalen, 24, of Chantilly, was charged with felony failure to report a hit and run with injury, and eluding police on foot. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Amazing teamwork to all law enforcement personnel involved. We would like to thank Virginia State Police for their assistance, as well as, members of our SWAT Team who quickly jumped into action. We are praying for a speedy recovery for our injured deputy.