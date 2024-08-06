We Are Listening to You. Email or Text Us!

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Welcome to our latest recap of Potomac Local News. We’re excited to share some of the top stories that are gaining attention on our site. From political color controversies to rave reviews for a local BBQ joint, here’s what’s making headlines.

Political Color Controversy in Manassas:

One of the most talked-about stories involves a heated debate over campaign colors in the Manassas mayoral election. GOP candidate Xiao Yin “Tang” Byrom is challenging incumbent Michelle Davis Younger. A Facebook post showing Tang wearing pink and green, colors associated with Vice President Kamala Harris’s sorority, sparked criticism from the Manassas and Manassas Park Cities Democratic Committee. This story has become our most-read article of the day, highlighting the unexpected turns in local politics.

Wild Wayland’s BBQ:

More delicious news: Wild Wayland’s BBQ in Stafford is receiving rave reviews for its generous portions and tasty offerings, from brisket to smoked turkey. Posted by our Fredericksburg Regional Editor, Kelly Sienkowski, this story has garnered over 100 likes and shares on Facebook. If you’ve visited Wild Wayland’s BBQ, we encourage you to share your experiences.

Animal Shelter Overcrowding:

We also reported on the overcrowding issues at regional animal shelters. Captain Bice from the Stafford Animal Shelter discussed the challenges they face, including the financial strain on pet owners, which leads to more surrenders. The shelter is urgently seeking volunteers and new homes for the animals.

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Thank you for staying informed with Potomac Local News. We appreciate your support and look forward to bringing you more stories that impact our community.