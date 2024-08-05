Democrats Attack GOP Candidate Over Shirt Color in Manassas Election

The mayoral campaign in Manassas has begun, and Democrats have launched their first attack, focusing on the shirt color of the Republican candidate, Xiao Yin “Tang” Byrom.

Byrom knocked on doors and talked with voters on Sunday, August 4, 2024. She posted a photo of herself wearing her campaign colors, pink and green, on Facebook.

“Knock, knock, rain or shine here we come. Team Tang is ready to serve YOU!! Making more new friends… Can’t wait to see you next week and introduce you to the rest of the team,” Byrom posted on Facebook.

Byrom, a tailor and bridal consultant and owner of Tang’s Alterations, chose pink and green instead of traditional red and blue for her campaign colors. The Manassas and Manassas Park Cities Democratic Committee commented on Byrom’s post, criticizing her color choice.

“We are wondering over here: did you purposely choose AKA colors? To be honest, it feels disrespectful and disingenuous,” the committee posted. Presidential nominee Kamala Harris is a member of the AKA sorority, which sports the pink and green colors.

“I find your colors to be downright disrespectful! These colors represent our Vice President’s sorority, AKA. You are not Aka, nor do you represent our Vice President, who is now the Democratic nominee for president,” commented Helen Zurita.

The Manassas Republican Party responded to the criticism.

“Can’t believe we even have to jump in and comment but better than Tang having to waste time on this. Google Lilly Pulitzer. As the owner of one of the DMV’s top alterations and clothing shops, Tang has been making brides elegant, stylish and trendy right here in Manassas for 25 years and now she’s done the same to her campaign. How about we stop criticizing designers on their design inspirations and talk about issues voters care about?”

Delegate Ian Lovejoy (R), and former Manassas City Council member added, “The ‘choose the obscure colors of the vice president’s sorority to trick the HUGE portion of the voting public who base their vote on obscure sorority colors’ gambit.”

Mike Frowen commented, “We were wondering why Manassas and Manassas Park residents pay the highest tax rates in the State and have the worst school systems. Also wondering why you raised taxes during the pandemic and every year since and now brag about how much ‘revenue’ the city is bringing in. Stop drinking the cool aid and try some Tang!”

Ray Wachter stated, “Duly noted how you went immediately to race instead of, say, breast cancer awareness. You don’t own the colors. Not even the colors of the rainbow.”

Ray Settle remarked, “Get a grip. Put your wittle feewings back in your pocket, and get out here with the adults. Why would you even think you own a certain color? Because you’re unable to think, that’s why.”

Jimmy Lunsford commented, “It amazes me that Ms. Zurita is more bothered by the colors that a local mayoral candidate is using, than the fact that her party performed a major coup on a sitting president and installed someone who LITERALLY did not receive a single vote by the people.”

Catherine Stone McNickle asked, “Is this a Mean Girls skit? ‘On Wednesdays we wear pink’ + ‘You can’t sit with us!'”

Byrom has not commented on the matter, is facing one-term incumbent Democrat Michelle Davis Younger, and her campaign slogan is, “Tailoring Success for Everyone.”

Anna Phillips added, “What a great campaign slogan! I can’t wait to cast my vote for Tang4mayor in November and start some much-needed change in Manassas.”

Early voting begins Friday, September 20, 2024. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.