Stafford County Animal Shelter Faces Surge in Pet Surrenders Due to Rising Costs

The Stafford County Animal Shelter is experiencing a significant increase in pet surrenders as residents struggle with rising pet care costs. The shelter has seen unprecedented number of animals, leading to capacity issues.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Capt. Joseph Bice, who oversees the shelter, explained the situation. “In the two and a half years I’ve been here, the number of dogs we’re taking in is extraordinary. We’re getting dogs at a rate of three to one compared to the rate of adoption.”

According to Bice, several factors contribute to the surge in surrenders. “People got pets during COVID and are now deciding they don’t have time for them anymore. The cost of dog food, veterinary care, and medicine has gone up. There’s also a shortage of veterinarians in the U.S., which drives up costs further.”

Many pet owners find the financial burden too much. “Cost is something we’re hearing more often now,” Bice said. We spend about $70 a month on food for our three dogs. Veterinary care has also become more expensive.”

Dog food costs have seen a noticeable increase, reflecting broader inflation trends. At Target, this rise is evident across various famous brands and types of dog food. For instance, Pedigree, a widely recognized brand, now has its dry dog food priced from about $6.69 for smaller bags to $16.99 for larger quantities.

Similarly, Kindfull, another popular brand, offers its dry dog food at $24.99 for a 13-pound bag. This price indicates a broader trend where premium and mid-range dog food products are seeing higher price tags, pushing average pet food costs upwards.

Purina ONE, known for its quality and nutritional value, is priced around $31.99 for a 16.5-pound bag. Even wet dog food, such as the offerings from Cesar, has not been immune to these increases. At Target, Cesar wet dog food containers are priced between $1.29 and $2.39 per 3.5-oz container, reflecting higher costs that can add up quickly for those feeding larger breeds or multiple pets.

In addition to financial strain, behavioral issues are a common reason for surrender. “Some pets developed behavioral problems during COVID because they weren’t socialized properly,” Bice noted. “We try to help these dogs by providing training and working with volunteers.”

The shelter is legally required to take in all animals brought to them. “We want to provide care and a place for them to stay, but the problem is space,” Bice said. “Since 2014, the number of dogs taken in has skyrocketed. In 2014, we took in around 330 dogs. Last year, we took in over a thousand, and this year we’re on track to take in 1,200 to 1,400.”

The shelter is at capacity despite moving into a larger facility in 2018. “The facility was designed with 28 kennels for adoptable dogs. We’re currently housing around 60 dogs,” Bice said.

The shelter uses social media to highlight animals that are available for adoption. “Social media has been a great tool for us to showcase the dogs and highlight their personalities to potential adopters,” Bice said. However, managing social media requires additional resources, adding to the shelter’s operational strain.

The shelter encourages people to consider adoption. The shelter is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and is located at 26 Frosty Lane, off the 140 exit of I-95. Volunteers are also welcome to help with various tasks around the shelter.

For more information on adopting an animal or volunteering, visit the Stafford County Animal Shelter.