Prince William Police Report: Body Found; Man Urinates Inside Car at Jiffy Lube Live

Prince William County

Death Investigation – On August 3 at 2:11PM, officers responded to the 17100 block of Wayside Dr. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a death. The investigation revealed a Good Samaritan located a body inside of a vehicle parked near the above location. The body was in a decomposed state and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity and determine the cause of death. At this time, there is no threat to the community concerning the death. More information will be released as necessary. The investigation continues.

Strangulation (Domestic Related) – On August 3 at 1:28AM, officers responded to the Dale Forest Apartments located in the 14300 block of Westminister Ln. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 24-year old man, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim’s neck before the parties separated and the victim left the residence. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused,

identified as Carl Nathaniel GRAVETTE Jr. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Wanted: [No Photo Available]

Carl Nathaniel GRAVETTE Jr., 28, of the 14300 block of Westminister Ln. in Woodbridge Described as a black male, approximately 195, 5’11”, with black hair and brown eyes Wanted for strangulation

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On August 3 at 3:08PM, officers responded to the Sheetz located at 3300 Noble Pond Way in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed shots were fired in the parking lot before a man walked away from two vehicles, a black Audi Q3 and silver Chevrolet Impala, which also quickly left the area. No injuries or property damage were reported. Shell casings and a bullet were located in the parking lot near where the vehicles were parked.

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On August 2 at 7:40AM, officers responded to the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Rd. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate found property. The investigation revealed the caller located several shell casings in the parking lot of the above area. No reports of gunfire were made prior to officers responding to the area. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Indecent Exposure – On August 3 at 11:35PM, officers on a concert detail at Jiffy Lube Live located at 7800 Cellar Door Dr. in Bristow (20136) were alerted to an indecent exposure incident. The investigation revealed earlier that evening, a 56-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were in their seats when an unknown man exposed himself and began urinating on the seats. Neither victim had contact with the suspect before leaving the area.

Suspect Description:

A white male, in his 60’s, approximately 6’0”, 275lbs., with large belly, and grey hair Last seen wearing a grey shirt and grey pants

Vandalism – On August 2 at 10:34AM, officers responded to Veterans Park located at 14300 Veterans Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a vandalism. The investigation revealed vulgar language and pictures were spray painted on a pole in the park. The drawings did not appear to contain any threat. No additional markings in the area have been reported.

Armed Robbery – On August 2 at 10:02AM, officers responded to WalMart located at 8386 Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed an employee observed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, behind the store with suspected unpaid items. When other employees attempted to confront the accused, he brandished a knife before taking a scooter and leaving the area. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Neill McKay ROSS III, who was located and arrested on August 3.

Arrested on August 3:

Neill McKay ROSS III, 41, of 8106 Pointer Ln. in Manassas

Charged with 2 counts of robbery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Felony Child Neglect – On August 3 at 11:24AM, officers responded to Richmond Hwy. near Georgetown Rd. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a found child. The investigation revealed the victim, a 6-year-old boy, left his nearby home after being left unattended for an extended period by his mother, identified as the accused. Officers responded to the above area when a Good Samaritan located the victim running across Richmond Hwy. While investigating the incident, the accused contacted the police to report the victim missing. The child did not appear to be injured and was released to the custody of known parties. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jemima ADUM-ATTA, was arrested.

Arrested on August 3:

Jemima ADUM-ATTA, 35, of the 2800 block of Woodmark Dr. in Woodbridge

Charged with felony child neglect

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $1,500 Unsecured

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On August 3 at 5:01PM, officers were in the 7300 block of Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) when they observed a trespasser behind a local business. Upon making contact with the individual, later identified as the accused, officers determined she was intoxicated and attempted to detain her. The accused actively resisted and scratched an officer before being detained. Officers also determined the accused was in possession of suspected illegal drugs. While in custody, the accused made multiple verbal threats and spat on an officer. Minor injuries were reported by the officer. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Adia Lynn SHANAHAN, was arrested.

Arrested on August 5:

Adia Lynn SHANAHAN, 22, of no fixed address

Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on LEO, 4 counts of obstruction of justice, 1 count of possession of schedule I/II drugs, 1 count of trespassing, and 1 count of intoxicated in public Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Indecent Exposure – On August 1 at 12:48PM, officers responded to the 13300 block of Worth Ave. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed the victim, a 35-year-old woman, observed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, unclothed in the above area. While investigating the incident, officers determined the accused exposed himself earlier in the day to another woman while in the same area. At no point during either incident was any physical contact made between the accused and the victims. Following the investigations, the accused, identified as Orlando Jacob BARRETT, was arrested.

Arrested on August 1:

Orlando Jacob BARRETT, 36, of no fixed address

Charged with 2 counts of indecent exposure

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Residential Burglary – On August 4 at 11:06AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 5800 block of Artemus Rd. in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a burglary in progress. While officers were investigating the incident, information was received that an individual, later identified as the accused, was outside a nearby residence. Officers made contact with the accused and determined he was involved in the initial burglary and detained him without incident. The investigation revealed forced entry was made into the home. No property was reported missing. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Morgan Reese RICCIARDI, was arrested.

Arrested on August 4:

Morgan Reese RICCIARDI, 27, of 3662 Dunigan Ct. in Catharpin

Charged with burglary

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond