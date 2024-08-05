Did you read for 500 minutes (or more) this summer?! ?
Make sure it counts and pick up your free prize book (available to ages baby-adult) by August 11!
Learn more and sign up for Summer Reading before it’s too late: https://t.co/hYQwtBWSKv.#PWPLSummer #PWPLibraries pic.twitter.com/hxc07MtgxO
— Prince William Public Library (@PrinceWmLibrary) August 4, 2024
Join Local Spotlight today for $50 per month and SAVE 50% off everything on our media kit for 12 months! Hurry, this deal ends on August 14, 2024.