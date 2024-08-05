

Did you read for 500 minutes (or more) this summer?! ?

Make sure it counts and pick up your free prize book (available to ages baby-adult) by August 11!

Learn more and sign up for Summer Reading before it’s too late: https://t.co/hYQwtBWSKv.#PWPLSummer #PWPLibraries pic.twitter.com/hxc07MtgxO

— Prince William Public Library (@PrinceWmLibrary) August 4, 2024