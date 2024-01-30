Welcome to Local Spotlight!

We are thrilled to have your business join our innovative marketing solution, which is dedicated to boosting local business in Manassas, Manassas Park, and Fredericksburg cities, Prince William, and Stafford counties. As a Local Spotlight member, you’ve taken a significant step toward enhancing your online presence and connecting your brand with a broad local audience.

To kickstart your Local Spotlight journey, we need to set up your listing on PotomacLocal.com.

You’ll need to send us a simple email — Here is what we need to get started:

1. Share Your Social Media Link:

Please email us the link to your company’s preferred social media page, such as your Facebook or Twitter. We’ll use this page to fetch your business logo. Alternatively, please attach and send us your logo in a separate email (JPEG or PNG formats).

2. Craft Your One-Sentence Tagline:

Create and email a one-sentence tagline that represents your business. This will be featured in your Local Spotlight listing. Don’t worry about it being perfect. We’ll help ensure you have the best tagline that fits your business, gets right to the point, and perfectly fits within the size of your Local Spotlight member listing.

3. Share Your Website URL:

Don’t forget to provide us with your website URL (yourbusinessname.com) so we can link your website to your Local Spotlight listing. Let us know if you’d rather us link your Local Spotlight listing to another website, such as your Facebook page or something else.

4. Tag us on Social Media

Since Local Spotlight member callouts in our Publisher Posts and our social media platforms, tag us @PotomacLocal on Facebook and @PotomacLocal on X (formerly Twitter) when posting your updates. This ensures we see your post and include it in our promotional efforts.

Thank you for becoming a Local Spotlight member! We’re excited to collaborate and grow your business. Let’s leverage the power of Local Spotlight to showcase your services and products to our engaged audience.

Let’s get started on this exciting journey of business growth!

Uriah Kiser

Founder and Publisher

Potomac Local News