Join the Fun: Stafford County Fair Brings Family Activities and Local Culture to Fredericksburg

The Stafford County Agricultural and Homemaking Fair will return Oct. 17 through Oct. 20 at the UMW Stafford Campus (121 University Boulevard). The fair features family-friendly activities like a children’s power wheel derby and tractor pull, a petting zoo, and carnival rides. Attendees can enjoy live music, explore a variety of vendor stalls, and experience displays from first responders. This year’s fair continues the legacy of a community-focused event that celebrates local culture, agriculture, and togetherness.

The roots of the Fair trace back to October 1922, when it was first held at Stafford High School. The inaugural event, organized by the School Board and fair officers, featured a school parade and a range of exhibits highlighting agricultural achievements, domestic arts, and educational displays. Over the years, the fair has faced interruptions, including a cancellation in 1930 due to drought and a hiatus during World War II. It was revived in 1948 at Falmouth High School, where it continued for several more years before coming to an end.

After more than fifty years, local Gordon Shelton reignited the fair in 2010 at Mountain View High School. By 2014, the growing fair moved behind Margaret Brent Elementary School, adding new attractions such as a demolition derby, tractor pull, and the Miss Stafford County Pageant. In 2022, the fair found a new home at the UMW Stafford Campus, where it continues to flourish as a non-profit, volunteer-run organization.

This year’s Miss Stafford County Fair Pageant will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the Fredericksburg library theater room. Applications are due by Aug. 11, and a wide range of ages may participate.

As the fair gears up for another exciting year, it invites local vendors, music acts, and sponsors to participate and contribute to this vibrant community event. Interested parties can contact Shelton, who not only manages the fair and the Stafford County Christmas Parade but also serves on the Board of Directors for the Virginia Association of Fairs.

The fair, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, is also searching for a larger, permanent home to continue the annual tradition.