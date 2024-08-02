Involved Shooting: Police Pleaded with Victim for Hours During Standoff

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Gabriel Rene Ramirez, 22, on August 1 at a Bromley Court home in Lake Ridge reveals that, following a report of suicidal threats and armed behavior, SWAT Team members shot the man who had been barricaded inside a home after he pointed a firearm at officers and nearby townhomes, with only one officer firing a single round, resulting in his death.

Press release:

Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation *INVESTIGATIVE DETAILS – As the investigation into the officer-involved shooting that occurred at a residence located in the 3000 block of Bromley Ct in [Lake Ridge] (22192) on August 1 progresses, preliminary details are being released to keep our community informed of the events leading up to the encounter.

At approximately 8:21PM, an out of state family member called to report concerns over suicidal statements made by a loved one, later identified as the deceased. The caller relayed that their loved one wanted to end their life and expressed concerns that the individual was possibly armed. Officers initially responded to the loved one’s home on Caledonia Cir in Woodbridge where he was not immediately located.

A short time later, officers located the individual at the home of an acquaintance nearby on Bromley Ct. where he was eventually found in the backyard of the residence in an agitated state armed with a handgun. Members of the department’s Special Weapons & Tactics (SWAT) Team and Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) Team were deployed, and the incident remained contained to the backyard of the home. Over the course of several hours, members of the Crisis Negotiation Unit, in addition to an on-site Community Services clinician, attempted numerous times for the individual’s safe surrender.

Teams also attempted to relay messages from loved ones which were unsuccessful in resolving the situation. Due to the individual’s behavior, an Emergency Custody Order was obtained. At approximately 5:30AM, the individual pointed the firearm in the direction of officers and occupied townhomes in the vicinity before being shot in the upper body by a member of the SWAT Team. The individual was pronounced dead on scene. Preliminarily, only one officer discharged their weapon and only one round was fired during the encounter.

The involved officer has 4.5 years of service, assigned to uniform patrol operations and as a part-time member of the SWAT Team. The investigation into the incident continues to be led by the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT). Additional details will be released as more information becomes available. The involved officer in the shooting was placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Anyone who may have information that can aid in the investigation is asked to contact the police.

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Gabriel Rene RAMIREZ, 22, of Woodbridge